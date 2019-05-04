Listen Live Sports

Stars-Blues Sum

May 4, 2019 12:25 am
 
Dallas 1 1 0—2
St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 3 (Janmark, Seguin), 2:42.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Klingberg, Radulov), 6:13.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Schwartz 7, 8:26.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-11-5_27. St. Louis 13-11-15_39.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 7-4 (39 shots-38 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 6-5 (27-25).

A_18,542 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

