Stars-Blues Sums

Dallas 1 1 0—2 St. Louis 0 0 1—1

First Period_1, Dallas, Spezza 3 (Janmark, Seguin), 2:42. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (hooking), 6:57; Polak, DAL, (holding), 19:24.

Second Period_2, Dallas, Lindell 1 (Klingberg, Radulov), 6:13. Penalties_Comeau, DAL, (hooking), 9:47; Cogliano, DAL, (high sticking), 17:14.

Third Period_3, St. Louis, Schwartz 7, 8:26. Penalties_Benn, DAL, (hooking), 8:47; Schenn, STL, (slashing), 20:00.

Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-11-5_27. St. Louis 13-11-15_39.

Power-play opportunities_Dallas 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Dallas, Bishop 7-4 (39 shots-38 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 6-5 (27-25).

A_18,542 (19,150). T_2:34.

Referees_Francis Charron, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Mark Shewchyk.

