Stefan Frei records 6 saves in scoreless draw with Union

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Stefan Frei had six saves for his fifth shutout of the season, and the Seattle Sounders played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Frei pushed Brenden Aaronson’s shot to safety in the 18th minute and corralled the rebound of a low knuckler in the 53rd for the Sounders (7-1-5).

Andre Blake needed one save to register his second clean sheet of the year for the Union (7-3-3).

Both teams had winning streaks snapped by the result. Philadelphia had won three straight and Seattle was winners of its last two.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.