Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Steve Torrence races to second straight Top Fuel victory

May 5, 2019 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

COMMERCE, Ga. (AP) — Steve Torrence raced to his second straight Top Fuel victory Sunday in the Arby’s NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway.

Torrence, the defending season champion whose first career Top Fuel victory came in Atlanta in 2012, beat Brittany Force in the final with a 3.863-second pass at 320.20 mph. Torrence has 29 career victories, three at the track.

“When you have a group of guys that stick together and that continuity is there, that’s the reason for success,” Torrence said. “As a driver, I need to do my job and give them the best driving ability I possible can because they’re giving me the best race car they possibly can.”

Ron Capps won in Funny Car, and Andrew Hines topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle field.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Capps raced to his first victory of the season and 62nd overall, beating Tim Wilkerson with a 4.068 at 315.34 in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

Hines won for the second straight event, third time this year and 51st overall. The five-time season champion beat Jerry Savoie with a 6.865 at 195.05 to give Harley-Davidson its 100th victory in the class.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.