The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Storm-Lynx, Box

May 29, 2019 10:03 pm
 
SEATTLE (61)

Canada 2-8 3-4 7, Langhorne 2-4 3-4 7, Loyd 5-21 3-3 13, Mosqueda-Lewis 2-5 0-0 4, N.Howard 8-15 2-3 18, A.Howard 1-2 0-0 3, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-3 0-0 4, Whitcomb 2-5 0-0 5, Zellous 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 11-14 61.

MINNESOTA (72)

Collier 3-5 2-2 9, Dantas 5-6 0-0 12, Fowles 3-9 1-2 7, Robinson 3-10 2-2 9, Sims 6-12 2-3 15, Brown 3-8 3-4 10, Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Shepard 4-7 2-2 10, Talbot 0-1 0-0 0, Ting 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 12-15 72.

Seattle 9 15 20 17—61
Minnesota 22 17 22 11—72

3-Point Goals_Seattle 2-15 (A.Howard 1-1, Whitcomb 1-4, Langhorne 0-1, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1, Canada 0-1, N.Howard 0-2, Loyd 0-5), Minnesota 6-17 (Dantas 2-3, Collier 1-1, Sims 1-3, Brown 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Talbot 0-1, Shepard 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 22 (N.Howard, Loyd 5), Minnesota 40 (Fowles 13). Assists_Seattle 13 (Canada 4), Minnesota 22 (Sims 5). Total Fouls_Seattle 24, Minnesota 19. Technicals_Seattle coach Storm (Defensive three second), Minnesota coach Lynx (Defensive three second). A_8,092 (19,356).

