Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Strasburg becomes fastest to 1,500 career strikeouts

May 2, 2019 8:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg reached 1,500 strikeouts in fewer innings pitched than any player in major league history during the Washington’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

Strasburg got opposing pitcher Dakota Hudson looking in the fifth inning for his eighth strikeout of the game and the 1,500th of his career.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Strasburg struck out 1,500 in 1,272 1/3 innings. Boston’s Chris Sale had the previous mark, reaching 1,500 in 2017 after 1,290 innings.

___

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|8 The Green Book Compliance Training...
5|10 Dwight D. Eisenhower Award Dinner
5|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter's...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

POMPOC participants jump from a black hawk in Georgia

Today in History

1914: Woodrow Wilson proclaims the first Mother’s Day holiday

Get our daily newsletter.