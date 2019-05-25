Suárez hits 2-run homer in 9th as Reds beat Cubs 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Eugenio Suárez hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning off Cubs reliever Steve Cishek, rallying the Cincinnati Reds past Chicago 6-5 on Friday.

Joey Votto drew a leadoff walk from Cishek (1-2) and Suárez hit the next pitch for his 14th home run.

Yasiel Puig hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for the Reds after missing two games with a sprained right shoulder.

Anthony Rizzo homered for the third straight game, and Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant also went deep for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have lost three of four to the last-place Reds this season.

Pinch-hitter Willson Contreras singled home Rizzo in the eighth to put Chicago ahead 5-4. Jesse Winker’s double off Brad Brach in the Reds seventh tied it at 4.

David Hernandez (1-2) got one out and the win. Raisel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th in 13 chances.

PADRES 6, BLUE JAYS 3

TORONTO (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a tiebreaking, three-run home run in the eighth inning, Greg Garcia and Austin Hedges also went deep, and San Diego got its fourth straight win.

Toronto became the first team to start two players with Hall of Fame fathers after calling up Cavan Biggio — son of Craig — for his big league debut. Biggio started at second and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at third.

Renfroe snapped a 3-3 tie by homering on an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Daniel Hudson (3-2). It was his 12th home run of the season.

Matt Wisler (2-1) got one out for the win and Craig Stammen finished for his second save in six opportunities.

Freddy Galvis hit a two-run homer and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had a solo shot, but Toronto lost its fourth straight to fall to 6-16 in May.

TIGERS 9, METS 8

NEW YORK (AP) — JaCoby Jones homered and drove in four runs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Miguel Cabrera also connected as Detroit snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Detroit blew an early 4-0 lead and later rallied three times from one-run deficits.

New York hit five home runs, including a tiebreaking shot by pinch-hitter Aaron Altherr off winner Buck Farmer (3-3) in his first plate appearance with the Mets. Amed Rosario, Adeiny Hechavarria, Pete Alonso and Wilson Ramos also went deep for New York.

Detroit got four hits from the No. 9 spot in the lineup, including an RBI single by pinch-hitter Brandon Dixon in the seventh that made it 9-7. More stunning were two singles off Noah Syndergaard (on 95-plus mph pitches) by Tigers starting pitcher Gregory Soto, who had never batted in the minors or majors before.

Dixon’s hit followed Jones’ two-run double with two outs off Drew Gagnon (3-1).

Shane Greene got three quick outs for his 16th save.

ASTROS 4, RED SOX 3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jake Marisnick homered early off Chris Sale, then made two dazzling defensive plays in center field to help Houston get the win.

The Red Sox, who committed three errors, ended Ryan Pressly’s MLB-record streak of 40 straight scoreless appearances when Jackie Bradley Jr. launched the first pitch from the Houston reliever for a home run in the eighth inning.

Wade Miley (5-2) yielded four hits and two runs in six innings, striking out a season-high eight to win his fourth straight decision.

Christian Vázquez homered off Roberto Osuna with two outs in the ninth, but the Houston closer struck out Bradley for his 13th save.

Sale (1-6) gave up three hits and four runs in six innings.

DODGERS 10, PIRATES 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — David Freese hit a grand slam off opener Michael Feliz and Cody Bellinger added his 18th homer, helping Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.

The Pirates gave Feliz (2-1) his first major league start in 157 career appearances in an effort to address their injury-riddled starting rotation. The move backfired. Feliz recorded just one out and exited after Freese sent a pitch into the first row of seats in right-center field for his fourth homer of the season and third career grand slam.

Bellinger hit a two-run shot in seventh off Geoff Hartlieb. By then the Dodgers had things well in hand. Bellinger finished 1 for 5, and his major league-leading batting average dipped to .389.

Walker Buehler (5-1) cruised after being given the early cushion, giving up one run and five hits in six innings.

INDIANS 3, RAYS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Roberto Perez’s crawling infield single scored Francisco Lindor with the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth inning as Cleveland snapped a season-high, four-game losing streak.

With the bases loaded, Perez, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with a concussion, hit a slow roller off José Alvarado (0-4) that third baseman Daniel Robertson charged but couldn’t field with his bare hand.

Alvarado then walked Jake Bauers to force in Carlos Santana, giving the Indians a 3-1 lead. Alvarado, who replaced Cy Young winner Blake Snell in the seventh, walked three in the eighth.

A.J. Cole (2-1) struck out the side in the eighth and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his 13th save in 13 tries.

Jordan Luplow homered in the fourth off Snell for the Indians.

NATIONALS 12, MARLINS 10

WASHINGTON (AP) — Juan Soto and Matt Adams hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning and Washington snapped a five-game losing streak.

Soto’s three-run shot off Marlins reliever Tayron Guerrero was his eighth homer of the season and put the Nationals ahead for the first time at 11-9. Adams provided insurance with his fourth homer of the season, and 100th of his career.

Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon drew one-out walks off Nick Anderson (1-2) before Soto’s homer.

Sean Doolittle gave up a homer to Jorge Alfaro in the ninth before earning his ninth save.

Starlin Castro’s two-out, RBI single off Kyle Barraclough (1-1) in the eighth gave Miami a 9-8 lead. But it wasn’t enough as Miami had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Brian Anderson and Curtis Granderson homered for Miami. Eaton and Rendon also homered for Washington.

BRAVES 5, CARDINALS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dansby Swanson homered twice and Freddie Freeman also connected, helping Mike Foltynewicz and Atlanta beat St. Louis.

Swanson drove Miles Mikolas’ first pitch of the sixth inning over the wall in left, giving Atlanta a 2-1 lead. Freeman then hit his 13th homer, giving Atlanta its third set of back-to-back homers this season.

Foltynewicz (1-3) allowed an unearned run in six innings in his first win since Sept. 28. The right-hander struck out seven and walked none.

Swanson helped put it away with a two-run drive off Giovanny Gallegos in the eighth for his 10th homer. It was his second career multihomer game.

Mikolas (4-5) matched his career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He was charged with three runs and seven hits.

TWINS 11, WHITE SOX 4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eddie Rosario homered among his four hits, driving in three runs, as Minnesota went deep three times in another power-packed romp in its ninth win in 10 games.

Max Kepler was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a homer and Miguel Sanó also went deep for the Twins (34-16), who reached double-digit runs for the fourth time in their last eight games and became only the second team in baseball history to hit the 100-homer mark in just 50 games. They have the most runs (300) in the majors.

Jose Berrios (7-2) was the latest beneficiary of the big swings, after falling behind 4-1. Rosario tied the game in the third with his 15th homer. Two batters later, Sanó swatted a 2-2 changeup from Reynaldo López (3-5) into the seats for his fifth long ball in seven games this season since coming off the injured list.

Tim Anderson went 3 for 3 and Yonder Alonso drove in two runs for the White Sox.

PHILLIES 6 BREWERS 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning and Philadelphia used stellar relief work to overcome Christian Yelich’s major league-leading 20th home rin a win over Milwaukee.

McCutchen’s two-hit hit drove in Scott Kingery for a 5-4 lead. Rhys Hoskins added his 12th homer in the seventh, and five Phillies relievers combined for six scoreless innings.

Vince Velasquez (2-2), who was reinstated from the injured list earlier in the day, pitched two innings for the win. Hector Neris struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.

Orlando Arcia also homered, but Milwaukee was hurt by some shaky relief.

Freddy Peralta (2-2) allowed two runs and three hits in two innings.

ROCKIES 8, ORIOLES 6

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit a game-ending drive for his second two-run homer of the night, helping Colorado win in Baltimore’s first visit to Coors Field since 2004.

Nolan Arenado also went deep twice for the Rockies in the opener of a season-high, 10-game homestand. Scott Oberg (2-0) had two strikeouts in a scoreless ninth to earn the win.

Story lined a 2-2 slider from Mychal Givens (0-3) over the wall in right field to ignite the celebration at home plate. He was doused in water after his second career game-ending homer.

Keon Broxton made an instant impact with a two-run homer on the first pitch he saw in his Baltimore debut. His blast off Jeff Hoffman in the second inning traveled an estimated 474 feet and landed on the left-field concourse.

RANGERS 4, ANGELS 3

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Pence had a two-run single in the seventh inning, Shin Soo-Choo homered and Drew Smyly got his first win in almost three years as Texas rallied to beat Los Angeles.

Smyly (1-3) went six innings to get his first win since Sept. 13, 2016 — 32 months — when he was with Tampa Bay. The left-hander, who allowed three runs on five hits, missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John elbow surgery.

Texas took advantage of two Angels errors in the seventh to score the go-ahead run. Choo reached on a miscue by shortstop Zack Cozart and advanced to second when Logan Forsythe was walked. After the runners advanced on a ground ball, they scored on Pence’s line-drive single to center off Cam Bedrosian (1-3) that Mike Trout misplayed, allowing Pence to advance to second.

The Rangers have won eight of nine to move two games over .500 for the first time since April 23.

ATHLETICS 6, MARINERS 2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson and Mark Canha hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and Oakland beat slumping Seattle for its seventh straight win.

Stephen Piscotty also homered and singled twice to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, the longest active streak in the majors. Ramon Laureano added two hits.

Lou Trivino, the fourth of five pitchers used by the A’s, retired four batters to win after starter Daniel Mengden matched his career high with five walks.

Oakland beat the Mariners for the first time this season after losing twice in Tokyo and twice in Seattle.

The A’s combined to issue seven walks but only one of the free passes was costly. The Mariners left the bases loaded three times and stranded 15 runners overall.

Domingo Santana had three hits and an RBI for Seattle, which has lost four straight and seven of eight.

DIAMONDBACKS 18, GIANTS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas homered among his five hits, Adam Jones homered among his four hits, and Arizona broke out of a slump in a big way.

The Diamondbacks had been held to 12 runs during a five-game losing streak before unleashing their bats on Drew Pomeranz (1-5) and an overmatched Giants bullpen.

Robbie Ray (4-1) was the beneficiary of the big offensive night, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings to win his fourth straight decision. Ray even got into the act on the offensive side with a two-run single in the third inning for his first hit of the year.

Ketel Marte had a three-run homer off Derek Holland in the seventh, as every member of the Diamondbacks’ starting lineup either scored or drove in a run in the team’s highest-scoring game of the season.

