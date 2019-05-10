Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Suarez out of Copa del Rey final after knee surgery

May 10, 2019 10:23 am
 
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final after undergoing knee surgery.

Barcelona says the striker underwent arthroscopic surgery to repair a meniscus injury in his right knee.

The club plays Valencia on May 25 in the Copa del Rey final. It will be trying to win an unprecedented fifth straight Copa title.

Suarez played from the start in Barcelona’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool in the semifinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, when the Catalan club was eliminated 4-3 on aggregate.

He will also miss the final two Spanish league games, against Getafe and Eibar. Barcelona has already clinched its 26th league title.

Suarez scored 25 goals in 49 matches this season, second only to Lionel Messi on the scoring list.

