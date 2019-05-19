Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

May 19, 2019 3:28 pm
 
TOURNAMENTS
NCAA Division II
Central Region 2

Cent. Missouri 8, Cent. Oklahoma 5, CMU advances

NCAA Division III
Adrian (Mich.) Region

Heidelberg 9, Adrian 6, Heidelberg advances

Baltimore Region

Johns Hopkins 10, College of N.J. 3, JHU advances

Boston Region

UMass Boston 6, Wheaton (Mass.) 4, UMB advances

Chicago Region

Baldwin Wallace 10, Concordia Chicago 8

Cortland (N.Y.) Region

Cortland 18, Tufts 5, Cortland advances

Gorham (Maine) Region

S. Maine 16, New England Coll. 4

Salisbury (Md.) Region

Washington & Jefferson 6, Rowan 5, W&J advances

Wooster (Ohio) Region

Wooster 8, Case Western 7

