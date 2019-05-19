Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

|TOURNAMENTS
|NCAA Division II
|Central Region 2
Cent. Missouri 8, Cent. Oklahoma 5, CMU advances
|NCAA Division III
|Adrian (Mich.) Region
Heidelberg 9, Adrian 6, Heidelberg advances
Johns Hopkins 10, College of N.J. 3, JHU advances
UMass Boston 6, Wheaton (Mass.) 4, UMB advances
Baldwin Wallace 10, Concordia Chicago 8
Cortland 18, Tufts 5, Cortland advances
S. Maine 16, New England Coll. 4
Washington & Jefferson 6, Rowan 5, W&J advances
Wooster 8, Case Western 7
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.