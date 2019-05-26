Listen Live Sports

Sunday's College Baseball Scores

May 26, 2019
 
NCAA Division I
TOURNAMENTS
American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati 22, UConn 8, Cincinnati Champion

Atlantic Coast Conference

North Carolina 10, Georgia Tech 2, North Carolina Champion

Atlantic Sun Conference

Liberty 4, Stetson 3, Liberty Champion

Big Ten Conference

Ohio St. 8, Minnesota 6, Minnesota eliminated

Big 12 Conference

Oklahoma St. 7, TCU 6, TCU eliminated

Oklahoma St. 5, West Virginia 2, West Virginia Champion

Colonial Athletic Association

UNC Wilmington 6, Elon 5, 10 innings, UNCW Champion

Conference USA

Southern Miss. 4, Florida Atlantic 0, S. Miss. Champion

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 5, Quinnipiac Champion

Northeast Conference

Central Connecticut 3, Bryant 2, Central Connecticut Champion
Southern Conference

Mercer 12, Wofford 8

Sun Belt Conference

Coastal Carolina 9, Georgia-Southern 7, Coastal Carolina Champion

Western Athletic Conference

Sacramento St. 5, Grand Canyon 4, Sacramento St. Champion

