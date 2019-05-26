Sunday’s College Baseball Scores

|NCAA Division I
|TOURNAMENTS
|American Athletic Conference
Cincinnati 22, UConn 8, Cincinnati Champion
|Atlantic Coast Conference
North Carolina 10, Georgia Tech 2, North Carolina Champion
Liberty 4, Stetson 3, Liberty Champion
Ohio St. 8, Minnesota 6, Minnesota eliminated
Oklahoma St. 7, TCU 6, TCU eliminated
Oklahoma St. 5, West Virginia 2, West Virginia Champion
|Colonial Athletic Association
UNC Wilmington 6, Elon 5, 10 innings, UNCW Champion
Southern Miss. 4, Florida Atlantic 0, S. Miss. Champion
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Quinnipiac 6, Fairfield 5, Quinnipiac Champion
Central Connecticut 3, Bryant 2, Central Connecticut Champion
.
Mercer 12, Wofford 8
Coastal Carolina 9, Georgia-Southern 7, Coastal Carolina Champion
|Western Athletic Conference
Sacramento St. 5, Grand Canyon 4, Sacramento St. Champion
