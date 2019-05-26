Sunday’s Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results

|Sunday
|At Circuit de Monaco
|Monte Carlo
1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:43.166
2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, +2.602
3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +3.162
4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, +5.537
5. Pierrs Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, +9.946
6. Carlos Sainz, Renault, +53.454
7. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +54.574
8. Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +55.200
9. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, +60.894
10. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, +61.034
