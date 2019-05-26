Sunday’s Monaco F1 Grand Prix Results

Sunday At Circuit de Monaco Monte Carlo

1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:43.166

2. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, +2.602

3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, +3.162

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Honda, +5.537

Advertisement

5. Pierrs Gasly, Red Bull Racing Honda, +9.946

6. Carlos Sainz, Renault, +53.454

7. Daniil Kvyat, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +54.574

8. Alexander Albon, Scuderia Toro Rosso Honda, +55.200

9. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, +60.894

10. Romain Grosjean, Haas Ferrari, +61.034

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.