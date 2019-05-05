Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled LHP Caleb Frare from Charlotte (IL). Purchased the contract of RHP Juan Minaya from Charlotte. Transferred OF Jon Jay to the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP Cody Anderson from Columbus (IL). Designated INF Max Moroff for assignment.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected INF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL). Optioned LHP Cody Reed to Louisville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Burch Smith from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Taylor Williams to San Antonio. Designated RHP Jay Jackson for assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned Ryan O’Rourke and Chris Flexen to Syracuse (IL). Recalled Tim Peterson and Tyler Bashlor from Syracuse.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed RHP Trey Wingenter of the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 4. Recalled RHP Phil Maton from El Paso (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled INF Jake Noll from Fresno (PCL). Placed 1B Matt Adams on the 10-day IL.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed RHP Josh Goossen-Brown; INFs Jordan Dean and Manny Jefferson; OF Brett Milazzo and LHPs Ryan Thurston and Austin Wright.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed OF Sean Guida and RHP Michael McCormick.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Derek Gordon.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed C Hunter Wood.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed INF Mitch Glasser; RHPs Will Lamarche and Grady Wood; and OF Brett Vertigan.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed INF L.J. Mazzilli. Placed C Wagner Gomez on the inactive list.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DE Jalen Dalton and OL Tommy Doles. Waived K John Baron, K Redford Jones, DE Lawrence Marshall and DB Adarius Pickett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed CB Kris Boyd.

