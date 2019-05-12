Listen Live Sports

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

May 12, 2019 6:08 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Double A Erie.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of RHP Corbin Martin. Placed INF Jose Alutve on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 11).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Martín Pérez from the paternity list. Reinstated C/INF Willians Astudillo from the 10 day IL. Optioned RHP Fernando Romero and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chad Green to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Oakland Athletic — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP J.B. Wendelken to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from AA Arkansas. Selected the contract of RHP Parker Markel from AAA Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the 10 day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to AAA Tacoma (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Kirk Barron; CB Jamar Summers; RB Mark Walton. Waived OL Connor Hilland and S Rob Rolle.

