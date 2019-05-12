Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Gregory Soto to Double-A Erie.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Selected the contract of RHP Corbin Martin. Placed INF Jose Alutve on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 11).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released OF Peter Bourjos.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Martín Pérez from the paternity list. Reinstated C/INF Willians Astudillo from the 10 day IL. Optioned RHP Fernando Romero and RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Chad Green to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daniel Mengden from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP J.B. Wendelken to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Dan Altavilla from Double-A Arkansas. Selected the contract of RHP Parker Markel from Tacoma (PCL). Placed RHP Felix Hernandez on the 10 day IL. Optioned OF Braden Bishop to Tacoma (PCL).

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled LHP Cole Irvin from Lehigh Valley (IL). Optioned LHP Austin Davis to Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Dovydas Neverauskas to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed WRs Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Kirk Barron; CB Jamar Summers; RB Mark Walton. Waived OL Connor Hilland and S Rob Rolle.

