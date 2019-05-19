Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Yefry Ramirez to Norfolk (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Released 1B Frank Schwindel.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed C Cameron Rupp to a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Designated RHP Mike Wright for assignment. Recalled RHP David McKay from Tacoma (PCL). Sent 3B Dylan Moore and RHP Sam Tuivailala to Tacoma (PCL) for rehab assignments.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent LHP Clayton Richard to Buffalo (IL) for a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES —Released LHP Jonny Venters.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent LHP Chris Rusin to Hartford (EL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Paul Sewald to Syracuse (IL). Reinstated LHP Steven Matz from the 10-day IL.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Margvicius to Amarillo (TL) and RHP Gerardo Reyes to El Paso (PCL). Recalled RHP Cal Quantrill from El Paso. Reinstated RHP Trey Wingenter from the 10-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS —Signed 3B Zach Houchins to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent LHP Tony Sipp to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Sandy Lugo.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Signed RHP Alex Fishberg.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Released C Wagner Gomez. Signed C Francis Prettitore.

FOOTBALL National Football League

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — DL Chris Long announced his retirement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Josh Stewart Transferred WR Kenbrell Thompkins to the suspended list. Signed RB John Santiago.

