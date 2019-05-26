Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

May 26, 2019 6:44 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (PCL). Returned RHP Colten Brewer to Pawtucket (PCL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Austin Adams from Minnesota.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jake Barrett on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23rd. Recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Andrew Heaney from IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jacob Qaguespack from Buffalo (IL). PLaced LHP Tim Mayza on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco cervelli on the 7-day IL. Designated IF/OF Jake Elmore for assignment. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP San Coonrod from Sacramento (PCL).

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed LHP Ryan Thurston from Chicago. Acquired UTL Joe Becht from Windy City (FL).

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Rannell Hall and OL Tanner Farmer. Released OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Christian Boutte.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.