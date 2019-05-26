Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Placed INF Chris Davis on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Evan Phillips from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Portland (PCL). Returned RHP Colten Brewer to Pawtucket (PCL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Claimed RHP Austin Adams from Minnesota.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Chance Adams to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jake Barrett on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 23rd. Recalled RHP Joseph Harvey from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Advertisement

HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed C Max Stassi on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Andrew Heaney from IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Jacob Qaguespack from Buffalo (IL). PLaced LHP Tim Mayza on the 10-day IL.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Kenta Maeda from the 10-day IL.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed C Francisco cervelli on the 7-day IL. Designated IF/OF Jake Elmore for assignment. Recalled IF/OF Jose Osuna from Indianapolis (IL). Selected the contract of C Jacob Stallings from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Returned LHP Andrew Suarez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP San Coonrod from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Claimed LHP Ryan Thurston from Chicago. Acquired UTL Joe Becht from Windy City (FL).

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Rannell Hall and OL Tanner Farmer. Released OL Kendall Calhoun and DB Christian Boutte.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.