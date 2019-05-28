Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swiss league opposes elite clubs’ Champions League plan

May 28, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — The Swiss soccer league says its teams oppose a European Club Association-driven plan to reform the Champions League in 2024.

The league says the plan, including 24 wealthy teams retaining their group places year after year, would have “unacceptable consequences” for Swiss soccer. The proposal leaves only four entries for national champions to qualify.

The SFL says a team’s national league performance should be the only criterion to qualify for UEFA competitions.

The clubs’ proposal has dominated the debate so far in UEFA-led talks on changing the Champions League’s entry paths and format.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Currently, the Swiss champion and runner-up enter the Champions League preliminary rounds.

UEFA expects to decide next year how its signature club competition will look in five years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy landing craft enters the well deck of transport dock ship

Today in History

1922: Former President Taft dedicates Lincoln Memorial

Get our daily newsletter.