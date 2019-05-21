Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett leaving for NBA

May 21, 2019 11:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett has decided to keep his name in the NBA draft and won’t return for his junior year.

Brissett made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter . He said he decided to leave school after getting feedback from NBA teams and speaking with family and friends.

He wrote: “I feel the time is right. I am forever grateful for my time at Syracuse and all the love and support I’ve received from Orange Nation. Through all the ups and downs I’ve always felt appreciated.”

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim thanked Brissett for his contributions.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Boeheim said in a statement: “He was an important part of two NCAA Tournament teams at Syracuse.”

At Syracuse, the native of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, quickly made a name for himself. As a freshman, he averaged 14.9 points and 8.8 rebounds, then fell back as a sophomore, averaging 12.4 points and 7.5 rebounds as he struggled to finish drives to the basket.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.