The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Taylor beats Baranchyk on points for super lightweight belt

May 18, 2019 6:55 pm
 
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Josh Taylor relieved Ivan Baranchyk of the IBF super lightweight boxing title after winning their thrilling fight by unanimous decision on Saturday.

Taylor remained unbeaten at 15-0, and is expected next to meet WBA champion Regis Prograis, who is also unbeaten in 24 fights with 20 knockouts.

Baranchyk suffered his first defeat in 20 fights, in his first defense of the IBF belt he won last October.

The Belarussian started better, opening a cut over Taylor’s left eye and bloodying his nose in round five. But the fight turned when Taylor dropped Baranchyk twice in round six.

Taylor still gave Baranchyk respect for the rest of the fight, which ended with them going at it in the center of the ring.

The judges gave the win to Taylor with scores of 117-109, 115-111, and 115-111.

On the undercard, Naoya Inoue of Japan took less than two rounds to demolish Emmanuel Rodriguez of Puerto Rico to add the IBF world bantamweight title to his WBA belt.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

