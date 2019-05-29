Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

TCU incoming class up to 9 with grad transfer, another guard

May 29, 2019 7:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Graduate transfer guard Jaire Grayer has signed with TCU after spending the past four seasons at George Mason.

TCU announced Wednesday the signings of Grayer and guard Taryn Todd from Findlay Prep in Nevada. The additions set up the Horned Frogs to have nine incoming players for the 2019-20 season.

Grayer was limited to seven games last season because of a foot injury. The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game as a junior in 2017-18, when he led George Mason with 67 made 3-pointers.

Todd, a 6-4 guard from Canada, averaged 12.7 points with 2.8 assists and 1.9 steals last season at Findlay Prep. He shot 50 percent overall, and 43 percent on 3-pointers.

Advertisement

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.