Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teen sports phenom fatally shot at Illinois party

May 5, 2019 10:09 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VENICE, Ill. (AP) — A teen sports standout featured in a Sports Illustrated article about young athletes who would rule the future of sports has been fatally shot.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch quoted police as saying that Jaylon McKenzie, an East St. Louis eighth grader, was shot Saturday night at a party in Venice, Illinois, about 5 miles (8.05 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis.

Police say they found McKenzie with serious wounds and he died at a hospital. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

McKenzie drew national attention when he caught five passes for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns at the NFL’s 8th Grade All-American Game in Canton, Ohio, in August. He posted on social media that he had received football scholarship from the University of Missouri and University of Illinois. He told Sports Illustrated his dream was to play in the NFL and be a star in Los Angeles for the Chargers or Rams.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
5|13 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.