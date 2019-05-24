Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Teen wanted in Florida shooting arrested in Georgia

May 24, 2019 6:27 am
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a teen connected to a Florida high school football game shooting has been arrested in Georgia.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 19-year-old Arthur Davin Jones III was picked up during a traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 95 in Camden, Georgia. He’s now awaiting extradition to Jacksonville on an attempted murder warrant.

A 16-year-old boy was wounded last week outside a spring football game between Terry Parker High School and Ribault High School.

Officials say six school police officers and more than 1,000 spectators were inside the stadium when several males surrounded the victim in a parking lot and a single shot was fired.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang related. Detectives haven’t said what role Jones played in the shooting.

Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com

Sports News U.S. News

The Associated Press

