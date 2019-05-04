Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teichmann wins Prague Open for 1st WTA title

May 4, 2019 8:31 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann rallied in the decisive set to defeat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 in the Prague Open final on Saturday for her first WTA title.

The 21-year-old Teichmann was 2-0 down, and broken again by her 22-year-old Czech opponent for 3-2, but came back once more before converting her first match point.

It was the first WTA final featuring two first-time finalists since July last year.

The 146th-ranked Teichmann and No. 106 Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, will make the top 100 in the rankings for the first time.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

In the opening set, Teichmann wasted three set points at 6-5 before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

Muchova broke to lead 4-2 in the second set before serving it out with an ace.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.