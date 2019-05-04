Teichmann wins Prague Open for 1st WTA title

PRAGUE (AP) — Swiss qualifier Jil Teichmann rallied in the decisive set to defeat Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 in the Prague Open final on Saturday for her first WTA title.

The 21-year-old Teichmann was 2-0 down, and broken again by her 22-year-old Czech opponent for 3-2, but came back once more before converting her first match point.

It was the first WTA final featuring two first-time finalists since July last year.

The 146th-ranked Teichmann and No. 106 Muchova, a wild card entry at the clay-court tournament, will make the top 100 in the rankings for the first time.

In the opening set, Teichmann wasted three set points at 6-5 before prevailing in the tiebreaker.

Muchova broke to lead 4-2 in the second set before serving it out with an ace.

