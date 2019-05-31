Listen Live Sports

Texas Tech tops Army 11-2 to open 4th straight home regional

May 31, 2019 7:31 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Freshman Micah Dallas took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Cameron Warren connected on a three-run homer and Texas Tech beat Army 11-2 in a NCAA regional opener Friday.

Dallas (6-0) allowed three hits and one unearned run in seven innings for the Red Raiders, who are seeded eighth nationally and hosting a regional for the fourth straight year. Texas Tech (40-17) clinched its fourth consecutive 40-win season.

Jacob Hurtubise broke up Dallas’ no-hit bid with a line drive just out of the right-hander’s reach into center field with one out in the sixth. Hurtubise scored on a double by Trey Martin.

The Golden Knights (35-25) dropped to 4-15 in NCAA regionals, including 1-7 since losing in the regional final at Texas in 2009. Army will face elimination against either Florida or Dallas Baptist.

Tanner O’Tremba had three hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run double for an 8-0 lead in the fifth. Brian Klein and Cody Masters had two RBIs apiece. Warren’s team-leading 15th homer capped the scoring for Texas Tech in the seventh.

Daniel Burggraaf (5-3) allowed seven hits and five runs in two innings.

