Texas Tech tops West Virginia 10-3, stays alive in Big 12

May 25, 2019 3:18 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brian Klein and Cameron Warren each had two hits to help top-seeded Texas Tech defeat West Virginia 10-3 on Saturday in the Big 12 Tournament semifinal round.

The teams will meet again later Saturday, with the winner advancing to the championship game Sunday.

The Red Raiders (39-16) broke the game open with a four-run fifth inning that included a two-run homer by co-Big 12 Player of the Year Josh Jung.

Texas Tech starter Mason Montgomery lasted just 1 1/3 innings, but the Red Raiders’ bullpen came through. Ryan Sublette gave up one run in 4 1/3 innings to get the win and Dane Haveman threw three shutout innings to earn the save.

Marques Inman and Ivan Gonzalez each had two hits for No. 4 seed West Virginia (36-19).

