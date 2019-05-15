Listen Live Sports

The future of the College Football Playoff

May 15, 2019 3:45 pm
 
The College Football Playoff hits middle-age this season. Where does it go from here?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , ESPN’s Heather Dinich joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the future of the postseason system used to crown a champion. The four-team playoff turns six this season, reaching the halfway point of a 12-year contract with ESPN.

Expansion seems inevitable, but when? And why?

Dinich explains the many obstacles to expansion and the array of logistics that would need to be worked out by conference commissioners to grow the playoff field. Plus, why the toughest part might be getting university presidents to sign off on any changes.

Also, are there any dark horses to break into the field this year?

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

