Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Cooperating parents plead guilty in college scam

May 1, 2019 11:43 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the college admissions scandal that has ensnared prominent parents and coaches at elite universities (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A California couple have pleaded guilty to taking part in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boston federal court. They left the courthouse without commenting.

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Isacksons are the first parents in the case to plead guilty. They are the only parents who have agreed to cooperate with investigators and testify against others if asked.

They are accused of paying $600,000 to get their daughters into the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles.

Authorities say the Isacksons paid to rig the entrance exam score for one of their daughters and get both girls admitted to school as fake athletic recruits.

Twelve other parents have agreed to plead guilty.

They include “Desperate Housewives” star Felicity Huffman, who will appear in court May 13.

___

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

6 a.m.

Parents and coaches cooperating with investigators in the college admissions bribery scandal could spell trouble for those still fighting the charges and lead investigators to new targets.

Since authorities arrested dozens of parents and coaches in March, former coaches at the universities of Texas at Austin and Southern California have signed cooperation agreements.

A couple who agreed to plead guilty to paying $600,000 in bribes to get their daughters into two California schools also recently revealed they are working with investigators.

They could be key witnesses in cases against other defendants.

Former federal prosecutor Bradley Simon says their cooperation also likely means there will be a new wave of indictments.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|7 AIAA DEFENSE Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Confidence course challenges Marine recruits to face their fears

Today in History

1945: V-E Day is celebrated in America and Britain

Get our daily newsletter.