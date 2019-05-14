The Latest: Dodgers gathering information on Urias arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias (all times local):

9:10 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers say they are gathering information about the arrest of pitcher Julio Urias and do not have any immediate comment.

Los Angeles police arrested Urias around 7:30 p.m. Monday for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery in the parking lot of the Beverly Center shopping mall. No details have been released.

The Dodgers’ statement says the team learned of the alleged incident Tuesday morning.

The statement says all allegations of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly. It says the Dodgers will cooperate fully with authorities and Major League Baseball.

There was no immediate response early Tuesday to an email seeking comment from Scott Boras, the agent who represents Urias.

8:15 a.m.

Los Angeles police say Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Police Department spokeswoman Officer Norma Eisenman says Urias was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Beverly Center shopping mall.

No details of the incident were released.

There was no immediate response early Tuesday to emails seeking comment from the Dodgers and the agent who represents Urias.

Urias pitched three innings of scoreless relief for his second career save Friday night in the Dodgers’ 5-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

