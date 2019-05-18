Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Ohio State whistleblower ‘vindicated’ by report

May 18, 2019 11:13 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the report detailing abuse of male athletes and students by a now-dead doctor at Ohio State. (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

The whistleblower credited with prompting an investigation of sexual abuse of students and athletes by a now-dead team doctor at Ohio State University says in a statement he feels “vindicated” but has mixed feelings about the law firm’s findings released Friday.

Mike DiSabato, a former Ohio State wrestler, met with school officials in March 2018 to discuss the abuse that he and other athletes suffered at the hands of Dr. Richard Strauss, prompting the school to hire Seattle-based Perkins Coie to conduct an investigation.

“Although a weight has been lifted off my back, I am deeply saddened to hear and relive the stories of so many others who suffered similar abuse by Dr. Strauss while Ohio State turned a blind eye,” DiSabato’s statement said.

He says the Perkins Coie report gives him “courage and strength to keep fighting to ensure Ohio State is held accountable for the damage and trauma they caused me and my family.”

Attorneys for DiSabato and more than 50 other former Ohio State athletes are preparing to sue the school for damages.

___

5:15 a.m.

Victims of a now-dead Ohio State team doctor are reacting with shock, grief and anger at investigative findings documenting a heinous pattern of sexual abuse that many of them say they experienced as young men and then worked for decades to forget.

Their reactions follow the university’s release of a report Friday that found Dr. Richard Strauss groped, ogled or otherwise sexually mistreated at least 177 male students from at least 16 sports, and at the student health center and an off-campus clinic.

One victim said the report left him angrier than before. He said he witnessed Strauss’ abuse and then experienced it himself.

The report said that Ohio State personnel knew of complaints and concerns about Strauss’ conduct but failed for years to investigate or take meaningful action.

