The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Reporter lauds Cubs for response to fan gesture

May 8, 2019 2:34 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the Chicago Cubs’ investigation of a potentially racist hand gesture seen during a broadcast of a game against Miami (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An NBC Sports Chicago reporter says the Chicago Cubs have reached out to him after a fan at Wrigley Field appeared to make a hand gesture associated with racism behind him while he was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs. Glanville, who is African American, was standing beside a dugout discussing the Cubs’ surging offense with play-by-play announcer Len Kasper when a bearded fan seated in the background started gesturing.

The man made an upside-down “OK” sign near Glanville’s head. The gesture is associated with the juvenile “circle game,” where someone tries to trick a friend a friend or sibling into looking at it and then punch their opponent in the shoulder. But it has also become a white supremacy sign.

The team is investigating and may permanently ban the fan.

Glanville praised the Cubs and says they have “displayed sensitivity as to how the implications of this would affect me as a person of color.”

NBC Sports Chicago senior vice president and general manager Kevin Cross called the fan’s behavior “reprehensible.”

3 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs say they are investigating a fan using what appeared to be an offensive hand gesture associated with racism behind a black television reporter who was on the air.

The reporter was Doug Glanville, a former major league outfielder who played three seasons for the Cubs.

Cubs President of Business Operations Crane Kenney said in a statement early Wednesday that the incident occurred during Tuesday night’s game between the Miami Marlins and Chicago at Wrigley Field. He says a person made the gesture while Glanville was working for NBC Sports Chicago.

Kenney says: “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

The statement went on to say that “any individual behaving in this manner will not only be removed from the ballpark, but will be permanently banned from Wrigley Field.”

