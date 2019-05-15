Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Rosenqvist crashes near end of Indy 500 practice

May 15, 2019 5:30 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on Indianapolis 500 practice (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

IndyCar rookie Felix Rosenqvist crashed late in Wednesday’s second Indianapolis 500 practice.

The Swedish driver spun coming out of the second turn on the 2.5-mile oval and slammed hard into the outside wall before rebounding across the track and rolling to a stop along the inside wall. Defending winner Will Power, the Australian driver for Team Penske, and British driver Jack Harvey of Meyer Shank Racing both avoided hitting Rosenqvist’s car.

Rosenqvist was taken to the infield medical center and was checked, released and cleared to drive. He says his car suddenly felt very loose and very fast and he couldn’t react in time.

On Friday, he became the first rookie to win the pole for a race this season. He was eighth in Saturday’s IndyCar Grand Prix, his second-best finish this season.

Noon

Fernando Alonso has crashed on the second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Alonso was following Graham Rahal around Indianapolis Motor Speedway early in Wednesday’s session when he hit the inside wall as he exited the third turn. His car shot across the track, through the grass and hit an interior wall, then back across the track for a third hit of the wall.

The retired Formula One champion is making his second appearance in the Indy 500 in his quest to win motorsports’ version of the Triple Crown. His entry this year is with McLaren, which is back at Indianapolis for the first time since the 1970s.

McLaren built the damaged car at its England factory. The backup car was built by the Carlin racing team in Florida.

McLaren has been plagued by electrical issues so far at Indy and now must decide if it will attempt to rebuild its crashed car.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

