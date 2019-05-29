The Latest: Dimitrov outlasts Cilic in 5-set marathon

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

8 p.m.

Grigor Dimitrov outlasted 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 6-7 (3), 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the longest match so far at this year’s French Open, which lasted nearly 4½ hours.

Cilic and Dimitrov were seeded third and fourth at Roland Garros last year, but both have fallen outside the top 10. Dimitrov, who is all the way down to No. 46, next faces 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka.

7:10 p.m.

Bianca Andreescu, the No. 22 seed from Canada, has withdrawn ahead of her second-round match against Sofia Kenin at the French Open due to a right shoulder injury.

Andreescu, who won the Indian Wells title in March, also missed the previous two months with the same injury.

Kenin, a 35th-ranked American, gets a walkover into the third round, where she’ll face either Serena Williams or Japanese qualifier Karumi Nara.

6:40 p.m.

Fourth-seeded Kiki Bertens has retired from her second-round match at the French Open during the first set.

Bertens, who had a chance to seize the No. 1 spot in the WTA rankings with a deep run in Paris, retired when trailing 3-1 against Viktoria Kuzmova on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Bertens, a semifinalist in Paris in 2016, asked to see a doctor and then said she could not continue.

6 p.m.

Roger Federer might be getting up there in years, but he still keeps winning tennis matches.

Joking that he’s “so super old,” the 37-year-old Federer returned to the French Open’s third round with a predictably straightforward 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory over 144th-ranked Oscar Otte.

The 25-year-old Otte lost in qualifying in Paris but got into the main draw when another player withdrew.

Federer saved all four break points he faced and needed just a little more than 1½ hours to advance.

He is playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2015. Federer completed a career Grand Slam by winning the clay-court major in 2009.

Federer’s friend and Swiss countryman, Stan Wawrinka, also moved on in straight sets.

Wawrinka, the 2015 French Open champion and runner-up in 2017, beat Cristian Garin 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

5:00 p.m.

A runner-up to Serena Williams at the French Open in 2015, Lucie Safarova has announced her retirement.

Safarova, who achieved a career-best ranking of fifth that year, played her final match in Paris in the doubles draw with Dominika Cibulkova, losing to Sofia Kenin and Andrea Petkovic 6-4, 6-0 in the first round.

The 32-year-old Safarova topped the doubles rankings two years ago and won the doubles title at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017.

3:05 p.m.

Rafael Nadal has advice for the kids dreaming about winning the French Open.

“The main thing is, don’t think about winning Roland Garros,” the 11-time champion said after reaching the third round with a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 win over German qualifier Yannick Maden.

The stands at Roland Garros are traditionally filled with children on Wednesdays, the traditional midweek day off for schools in France. Nadal was asked during his post-match interview if he could give some tips for success on the Parisian clay to the children who watched him dispatch his opponent.

“Have fun, enjoy, and try your best every single day,” Nadal said. “I never thought about (winning Roland Garros). I’ve just tried my best, enjoyed the process. Think about your personal feeling, the most important thing is to finish your career knowing you gave your best every single day.”

2:15 p.m.

Corentin Moutet produced the biggest win of his burgeoning career in front of his home crowd to reach the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

Aged 20 and ranked 110th, the Frenchman defeated 19th-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina 6-3, 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Moutet will next play countryman Richard Gasquet or Juan Ignacio Londero of Argentina.

Sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas also made it to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time, overcoming a slow start to beat Hugo Dellien of Bolivia 4-6, 6-0, 6-3, 7-5.

Tsitsipas, who is 20 too, achieved his best performance at a major in January at the Australian Open, losing in the semifinals. In the buildup to the French Open he reached the final in Rome and the semifinals in Madrid.

1:10 p.m.

French Open organizers say Kateryna Kozlova withdrew from the clay-court Grand Slam because of a viral infection.

Organizers initially said she hurt a rib but corrected their statement after further talks with the tournament doctor.

The 67th-ranked Ukrainian player was set play ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the second round.

12:15 p.m.

Former champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-1.

The Spanish player, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 by defeating Serena Williams, did not face a break point.

Muguruza is expected to face tougher opposition in her next match against ninth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

9:20 a.m.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play German qualifiers in second-round matches at the French Open.

Federer faces 144th-ranked Oscar Otte in the main stadium, Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal meets 114th-ranked Yannick Maden on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Federer is playing at Roland Garros after a four-year absence, while Nadal is aiming for a record-extending 12th title at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Also, sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas plays Hugo Dellien on Wednesday.

In the women’s draw, last year’s runner-up Sloane Stephens faces Sara Sorribes Tormo and second-seeded Karolina Pliskova is up against Kristina Kucova.

