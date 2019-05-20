Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Unser Jr. speeding before arrest in Indiana

May 20, 2019 2:39 pm
 
AVON, Ind. (AP) — The Latest on Al Unser Jr.’s arrest in Indiana on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (all times local):

2:35 p.m.

Court documents say retired race driver Al Unser Jr. staggered, fell to the ground and rolled down an embankment after police stopped him along a central Indiana roadway for suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Indianapolis Star reports that an Avon officer pulled Unser’s vehicle over shortly after 1 a.m. Monday west of Indianapolis.

Documents say the officer clocked Unser’s car traveling at 59 mph in a 45 mph zone and drifting from his driving lane. The officer later noticed Unser’s eyes were red and glossy and his speech slurred. Unser said he hadn’t been drinking.

The documents also say Unser staggered to the rear of the vehicle after exiting the car, lost his balance and fell down the embankment.

Blood was drawn from Unser after he refused to take a field sobriety test. Results were pending.

__

11:35 a.m.

Retired two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Al Unser Jr. has been arrested in central Indiana and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The Indianapolis Star reports from police records that the 57-year-old Unser was stopped early Monday in Avon, just west of Indianapolis. He was jailed about 3:20 a.m. in Hendricks County.

The Associated Press was unable Monday to reach Unser for comment.

Unser competed 19 times in the Indianapolis 500, winning the race in 1994 and 1992. He also won two CART points titles and two IROC championships.

He was arrested in New Mexico in 2011 on drunken and reckless driving charges. In 2007, he pleaded no contest to a driving under the influence charge stemming from a January 2007 crash on a Nevada freeway.

___

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

