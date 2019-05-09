Listen Live Sports

The Latest: WH hails ‘Red Socks’ for ‘World Cup Series’ win

May 9, 2019 8:02 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Boston Red Sox at the White House (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox are being hailed by President Donald Trump for their dominant play during their championship 2018 season. But while doing so, the White House committed multiple errors.

First, the White House first incorrectly labeled the team as the “Red Socks” on its website.

In an email later, the team was dubbed the champions of something called the “World Cup Series.”

But Trump himself stuck to the correct script, honoring the team’s run to the title. The event itself was shadowed by controversy.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and nearly a dozen members of the team, all players of color, skipped the visit. But all of the team’s white players attended.

Cora and team officials downplayed any talk of a divide in the clubhouse.

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump honored the World Series champion Boston Red Sox — well, some of them — at the White House on Thursday, but made no mention of the controversy that shadowed the visit.

The team’s manager, Alex Cora, did not attend the ceremony after citing his frustration with the administration’s efforts to help his native Puerto Rico recover from a devastating hurricane. And nearly a dozen members of the team, all players of color, skipped the opportunity to shake Trump’s hand. Meanwhile, every white player on the team — as well as outfielder J.D. Martinez, who is of Cuban descent — attended.

The Red Sox repeatedly denied there was any sort of racial divide caused by the White House visit.

