Three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez, Cubs close in on deal

May 30, 2019 4:56 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Three-time All-Star outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and the Chicago Cubs were closing in on a minor league deal Thursday.

Gonzalez’s agent, Scott Boras, said a contract was being finalized.

A three-time Gold Glove winner, Gonzalez was designated for assignment by Cleveland last week after batting .210 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 30 games. He played the previous 10 seasons for the Colorado Rockies, winning the National League batting title in 2010, after debuting with Oakland in 2008.

Gonzalez is a career .285 hitter with 233 homers and 782 RBIs.

AP Sports Writer Joe Reedy in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

