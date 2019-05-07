Thunder’s Paul George, Russell Westbrook have surgeries

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder All-Stars Paul George and Russell Westbrook each underwent surgery on Tuesday.

George had surgery for a partially torn tendon in his right shoulder and his status will be evaluated before the start of the 2019-20 season.

George also will have surgery on a small labrum tear in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, the team said in a statement.

Westbrook had two procedures. One was for a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand. The other was an elective arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. He is expected to return to basketball activities in approximately three weeks.

Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the third straight season with 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game.

Both players had their procedures in Los Angeles.

ESPN was the first to report the surgeries.

