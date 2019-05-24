Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

EAST

Army West Point 8, Harvard 3

FAR WEST

Arizona 21, Washington St.4

Arizona St. 6, Stanford 5

Cal Poly 3, UC Santa Barbara 0

California 18, Washington 8

CS Northridge 1, Cal St. Fullerton 0

Long Beach St. 3, Hawaii 0

Southern Cal 2, Oregon St. 0

UC Davis at Utah, canc.

UC Irvine 11, UC Riverside 4

UCLA 4, Oregon 2

TOURNAMENTS America East Conference

Binghamton 18, Albany 4

Stony Brook 7, UMass Lowell 6

Hartford 6, UMass Lowell 4, UMass Lowell eliminated

American Athletic Conference

Cincinnati 8, Tulane 4

UConn 9, Wichita St. 7

Atlantic Coast Conference Pool A

Clemson 7, Louisville 1

Pool C

N.C. State 6, Wake Forest 5

Pool D

Miami 10 Virginia 3

Atlantic Sun Conference

Jacksonville 9, Liberty 6, 10 innings

North Florida 10, FGCU 5, FGCU eliminated

Stetson 6, Lipscomb 5, 12 innings, Lipscomb eliminated

Atlantic 10 Conference

Davidson 4, Rhode Island 2, Rhode Island eliminated

Dayton 7, Davidson 3

Fordham 2, VCU 1

Richmond 6, VCU 2, VCU eliminated

Big East Conference

Seton Hall 10, Creighton 9

St. John’s 2, Xavier 0

Big South Conference

Campbell 20, Charleston Southern 7

High Point 15, Presbyterian 4, Presbyterian eliminated

Winthrop 12, Presbyterian 5

Radford 8, Charleston Southern 1, Charleston Southern eliminated

Big Ten Conference

Iowa vs. Nebraska, ppd. to May 24

Michigan 5, Illinois 4, IU eliminated

Minnesota 9, Indiana 4, IU eliminated

Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, susp. 8th inning to May 24

Big 12 Conference

Kansas 15, Kansas St. 14, 11 innings, KSU eliminated

TCU 15, Oklahoma 3, 7 innings, Oklahoma eliminated

West Virginia 5, Texas Tech 1

Colonial Athletic Association

Northeastern 9, James Madison 7, JMU eliminated

Oklahoma St. 5, Baylor 0

UNC Wilmington 8, Elon 3

William & Mary 1, Charleston 0, 14 innings

Conference USA

FAU 6, W. Kentucky 1

Rice 4, Louisiana Tech 3, La. Tech eliminated 10 a.m.

Southern Miss. 10, Marshall 5

UTSA 3, Old Dominion 2, ODU eliminated

Horizon League

Milwaukee 9, N. Kentucky 1, N. Kentucky eliminated

UIC 18, Milwaukee 10

Wright St. 15, N. Kentucky 3

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Monmouth vs. (4) Marist, ppd.

Quinnipiac vs. (3) Fairfield, ppd.

Mid-American Conference

Ball St. 10, N. Illinois 4

Cent. Michigan 18, Ohio 9

Miami (Ohio) 8, Kent St. 5, Kent eliminated

Missouri Valley Conference

Dallas Baptist 9, Evansville 2, Evansville eliminated

Illinois St. 10, Indiana St. 7

S. Illinois 10, Missouri St. 9, MSU eliminated

Mountain West Conference

Fresno St. 4, Nevada 3

UNLV 9, San Diego St. 3

Northeast Conference

Bryant 4, Sacred Heart 0

CCSU 5, Wagner 0

Ohio Valley Conference

Austin Peay 9, E. Kentucky 7

Jacksonville St. 6, Belmont 5, 10 innings

Morehead St. 2, Murray St. 1, Murray St. eliminated

Southeastern Conference

Georgia 3, Arkansas 1

LSU 4, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated

Mississippi 1, Texas A&M 0, TAMU eliminated

Vanderbilt 1, Mississippi St. 0

Southern Conference

Furman 9, W. Carolina 7, WCU eliminated

Samford 11, Mercer 0

UNC Greensboro 4, VMI 2, VMI eliminated

Wofford 2, ETSU 1

Southland Conference

Cent. Arkansas 11, Stephen F. Austin 0

Incarnate Word 3, Sam Houston St. 2, SHSU eliminated

McNeese 7, Texas A&M-CC 2

SE Louisiana 6, Northwestern St. 4, NSU eliminated

Summit League

Oral Roberts 5, S. Dakota St. 2

S. Dakota St. 9, W. Illinois 5, W. Illinois eliminated

Sun Belt Conference

Coastal Carolina 13, Texas St. 4, TSU eliminated

Georgia Southern 10, Little Rock 3

Louisiana-Monroe 18, UT Arlington 5

Troy 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 7, ULL eliminated

Western Athletic Conference

Grand Canyon 5, UT Rio Grande Valley 0

New Mexico St. 7, Utah Valley 1

Sacramento St. 7, CS Bakersfield 3, CSB eliminated

West Coast Conference

Loyola Marymount 4, BYU 1

Saint Mary’s 7, Gonzaga 3

