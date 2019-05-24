Thursday’s College Baseball Scores

Army West Point 8, Harvard 3
Arizona 21, Washington St.4
Arizona St. 6, Stanford 5
Cal Poly 3, UC Santa Barbara 0
California 18, Washington 8
CS Northridge 1, Cal St. Fullerton 0
Long Beach St. 3, Hawaii 0
Southern Cal 2, Oregon St. 0
UC Davis at Utah, canc.
UC Irvine 11, UC Riverside 4
UCLA 4, Oregon 2
|TOURNAMENTS
|America East Conference
Binghamton 18, Albany 4
Stony Brook 7, UMass Lowell 6
Hartford 6, UMass Lowell 4, UMass Lowell eliminated
|American Athletic Conference
Cincinnati 8, Tulane 4
UConn 9, Wichita St. 7
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Pool A
Clemson 7, Louisville 1
N.C. State 6, Wake Forest 5
Miami 10 Virginia 3
Jacksonville 9, Liberty 6, 10 innings
North Florida 10, FGCU 5, FGCU eliminated
Stetson 6, Lipscomb 5, 12 innings, Lipscomb eliminated
Davidson 4, Rhode Island 2, Rhode Island eliminated
Dayton 7, Davidson 3
Fordham 2, VCU 1
Richmond 6, VCU 2, VCU eliminated
Seton Hall 10, Creighton 9
St. John’s 2, Xavier 0
Campbell 20, Charleston Southern 7
High Point 15, Presbyterian 4, Presbyterian eliminated
Winthrop 12, Presbyterian 5
Radford 8, Charleston Southern 1, Charleston Southern eliminated
Iowa vs. Nebraska, ppd. to May 24
Michigan 5, Illinois 4, IU eliminated
Minnesota 9, Indiana 4, IU eliminated
Ohio St. 3, Maryland 2, susp. 8th inning to May 24
Kansas 15, Kansas St. 14, 11 innings, KSU eliminated
TCU 15, Oklahoma 3, 7 innings, Oklahoma eliminated
West Virginia 5, Texas Tech 1
|Colonial Athletic Association
Northeastern 9, James Madison 7, JMU eliminated
Oklahoma St. 5, Baylor 0
UNC Wilmington 8, Elon 3
William & Mary 1, Charleston 0, 14 innings
FAU 6, W. Kentucky 1
Rice 4, Louisiana Tech 3, La. Tech eliminated 10 a.m.
Southern Miss. 10, Marshall 5
UTSA 3, Old Dominion 2, ODU eliminated
Milwaukee 9, N. Kentucky 1, N. Kentucky eliminated
UIC 18, Milwaukee 10
Wright St. 15, N. Kentucky 3
|Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference
Monmouth vs. (4) Marist, ppd.
Quinnipiac vs. (3) Fairfield, ppd.
Ball St. 10, N. Illinois 4
Cent. Michigan 18, Ohio 9
Miami (Ohio) 8, Kent St. 5, Kent eliminated
|Missouri Valley Conference
Dallas Baptist 9, Evansville 2, Evansville eliminated
Illinois St. 10, Indiana St. 7
S. Illinois 10, Missouri St. 9, MSU eliminated
Fresno St. 4, Nevada 3
UNLV 9, San Diego St. 3
Bryant 4, Sacred Heart 0
CCSU 5, Wagner 0
Austin Peay 9, E. Kentucky 7
Jacksonville St. 6, Belmont 5, 10 innings
Morehead St. 2, Murray St. 1, Murray St. eliminated
Georgia 3, Arkansas 1
LSU 4, Auburn 3, Auburn eliminated
Mississippi 1, Texas A&M 0, TAMU eliminated
Vanderbilt 1, Mississippi St. 0
Furman 9, W. Carolina 7, WCU eliminated
Samford 11, Mercer 0
UNC Greensboro 4, VMI 2, VMI eliminated
Wofford 2, ETSU 1
Cent. Arkansas 11, Stephen F. Austin 0
Incarnate Word 3, Sam Houston St. 2, SHSU eliminated
McNeese 7, Texas A&M-CC 2
SE Louisiana 6, Northwestern St. 4, NSU eliminated
Oral Roberts 5, S. Dakota St. 2
S. Dakota St. 9, W. Illinois 5, W. Illinois eliminated
Coastal Carolina 13, Texas St. 4, TSU eliminated
Georgia Southern 10, Little Rock 3
Louisiana-Monroe 18, UT Arlington 5
Troy 10, Louisiana-Lafayette 7, ULL eliminated
|Western Athletic Conference
Grand Canyon 5, UT Rio Grande Valley 0
New Mexico St. 7, Utah Valley 1
Sacramento St. 7, CS Bakersfield 3, CSB eliminated
Loyola Marymount 4, BYU 1
Saint Mary’s 7, Gonzaga 3
