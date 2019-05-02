Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

May 2, 2019 11:16 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Announced C Mike Marjama, who has recently applied for reinstatement from the voluntary retired list, has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Oxandrolone, a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed LHP Carlos Rodón on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Lucas Giolito from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Returned RHP Glenn Sparkman (26th man) to Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed LHP Adalberto Mejía on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 1. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Morin from Rochester (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Returned RHP Austin Pruitt (26th man) to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Casey Sadler from Durham. Placed RHP Hunter Wood on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS – Purchased the contract of RHP Seth Maness from High Point of the Atlantic League (IND) and assigned him to Nashville (PCL).

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated INF Addison Russell from restricted list and optioned him to Iowa (PCL). Transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired C Francisco Peña from St. Louis Cardinals for cash considerations and assigned him to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Fired pitching coach Derek Lilliquist. Named Paul Menhart pitching coach.

American Association

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released RHP Randy McCurry. Signed LHP Cody Dickson.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Announced RHP Ryan Flores signed with the Diablos Rojos del Mexico (Mexican).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Announced Golden State Warriors F Draymond Green and Houston Rockts C Nene had their double technical fouls rescinded from Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

DETROIT PISTONS — Named Nicolet Lewis vice president of human resources.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OL Dejon Allen, OL Willie Beavers and WR Cyril Grayson.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed TE Irv Smith Jr., RB Alexander Mattison, G Dru Samia, LB Cameron Smith, S Marcus Epps, OT Olisaemeka Udoh, WR Dillon Mitchell. and WR Olabisi Johnson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Calvin Anderson, TE Andrew Beck, RB Nick Brossette, WR Ryan Davis, S Malik Gant, OL Tyler Gauthier, LB Terez Hall, WR Jakobi Meyers, DB D’Angelo Ross and Ol Tyree St. Louis.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Emmanuel Butler, LB Chase Hansen, G Mike Herndon, DE Corbin Kaufusi and DB Darius Williams.

NEW YORK JETS — Claimed QB Luke Falk off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed DE Maxx Crosby, RB Doug Martin, TE Foster Moreau, WR Hunter Renfrow, CB Isaiah Johnson and DE Quinton Bell. Released TE Lee Smith.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled D Jake Bean from Charlotte (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Adam Fox on an entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Promoted Kelly McCrimmon to general manager and George McPhee will remain president of hockey operations.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Recalled M Frankie Amaya from Orange County (USLC).

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Mary McElroy senior associate commissioner for women’s basketball.

GEORGE MASON — Named Pete Hutchins men’s assistant basketball coach.

ST. NORBERT — Named Bob Rickards women’s soccer coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Dru Anthrop men’s basketball video coordinator.

WILLIAM & MARY — Men’s graduate G-F Justin Pierce announced he will transfer to North Carolina.

