Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. and selected him to the 25-man roster. Transferred RHP Dellin Betances to the 60-day IL.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz placed on 10-day IL and C Buster Posey placed on the 7-day concussion list. Recalled C Aramis Garcia and RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento (PCL).

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Javion Randle and LHP Sean Stutzman.

Advertisement

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OT Kaleb McGary and DB Kendall Sheffield.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Pat Moriarty senior vice president of football operations; Joe Hortiz director of player personnel; George Kokinis director of player personnel; Chad Alexander assistant director of pro & college personnel; Mark Azevedo player personnel coordinator; Jameel McClain director of player engagement; Vincent Newsome senior player personnel executive; David McDonald director of research and development; Joey Cleary Northeast area scout; Nick Matteo director of football administration and Sarah Snyder director of sports nutrition.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Mark Carrier executive director of football staff; Rob Rogers executive director of player finance and football research; Jeff Morrow executive director of player personnel; Eric Stokes director of college scouting; and Chris Herbert director of video.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Jordan Mills to a one-year contract.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Derek Oswalt defensive assistant coach. Announced the resignation of defensive assistant coach William Fields to become the defensive backs coach for Tampa (XFL).

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with coach and director of hockey operations Kirk MacDonald on a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Fired coach Brad Friedel. Named Mike Lapper interim coach. Announced assistant coach Marcelo Neveleff will remain with the team through June 2, then join the Dominican Football Federation as its technical director and coach of the Under-23 team.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Benny Feilhaber from Colorado for D Abdul Rwatubyaye, a 2019 international roster slot, $50,000 in targeted allocation money (TAM), and a 2020 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Eric SanInocencio associate commissioner for strategic digital media.

NYU — Named Elise Gibbs men’s & women’s assistant swimming coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.