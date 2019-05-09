Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Signed LHP Nestor Cortes, Jr. and selected him to the 25-man roster. Transferred RHP Dellin Betances to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Activated 1B Ronald Guzmán from 10-day IL. Placed RHP Shawn Kelley on 10-day IL, retroactive to May 6. Recalled RHP Wei-Chieh Huang from Nashville (PCL).

National League

NEW YORK METS — Placed LHP Steven Matz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 5. Recalled 1B Dominic Smith from Syracuse (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of RHP Montana DuRapau from Indianapolis (IL).

Advertisement

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz placed on 10-day IL and C Buster Posey placed on the 7-day concussion list. Recalled C Aramis Garcia and RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with OF Gerardo Parra on a one-year contract. Placed OF Andrew Stevenson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 7.

American Association

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Signed OF Javion Randle and LHP Sean Stutzman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed QB Kyler Murray to a four-year contract. Signed CB Byron Murphy, DL Zach Allen, WR Keesaen Johnson, OL Josh Miles and TE Caleb Wilson.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with OT Kaleb McGary and DB Kendall Sheffield.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Pat Moriarty senior vice president of football operations; Joe Hortiz director of player personnel; George Kokinis director of player personnel; Chad Alexander assistant director of pro & college personnel; Mark Azevedo player personnel coordinator; Jameel McClain director of player engagement; Vincent Newsome senior player personnel executive; David McDonald director of research and development; Joey Cleary Northeast area scout; Nick Matteo director of football administration and Sarah Snyder director of sports nutrition.

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Ed Oliver, OT Cody Ford, RB Devin Singletary, LB Vosean Joseph, S JaQuan Johnson, DE Darryl Johnson, TE Tommy Sweeney, QB Tyree Jackson, CB Cam Lewis, LB Tyrel Dodson, LB Juwan Foggie, WR David Sills, WR Nick Easley, OL Blake Hance and K Chase McLaughlin.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Mark Carrier executive director of football staff; Rob Rogers executive director of player finance and football research; Jeff Morrow executive director of player personnel; Eric Stokes director of college scouting; and Chris Herbert director of video. Signed QB Will Grier, LB/DE Christian Miller, RB Jordan Scarlett, OT Dennis Daley and WR Terry Godwin.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived QB Cody Kessler, LB Blair Brown, G Parker Ehinger, RB Dimitri Flowers, RB David Williams and LB Donald Payne. Signed QB Gardner Minshew, OT Jawaan Taylor, TE Josh Oliver, RB Ryquell Armstead and DT Dontavius Russell.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Jordan Mills to a one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LB Joey Alfieri, T Ryan Bates, LB T.J. Edwards, RB Nico Evans, G Nate Herbig, G Sua Opeta, C Keegan Render, DT Anthony Rush, WR DeAndre Thompkins and DT Kevin Wilkins.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released WR Doug Baldwin and S Kam Chancellor.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, LB Anthony Nelson, PK Matt Gay, WR Scotty Miller and DL Terry Beckner Jr.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed RB Alex Barnes, DE Amani Bledsoe, CB Hamp Cheevers, T Cody Conway, S Jonathan Crawford, T A.T. Hall, NT Braxton Hoyett, DT Isaiah Mack, WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams, LB Derick Roberson, CB Taj-Amir Torres and WR Isaac Zico.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Bryce Love, G Wes Martin, C Ross Pierschbacher, LB Cole Holcomb, WR Kelvin Harmon, CB Jimmy Moreland and LB Jordan Brailford.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Named Derek Oswalt defensive assistant coach. Announced the resignation of defensive assistant coach William Fields to become the defensive backs coach for Tampa (XFL).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Lucky Whitehead.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Dylan McIlrath to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with coach and director of hockey operations Kirk MacDonald on a two-year extension through the 2020-21 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Fired coach Brad Friedel. Named Mike Lapper interim coach. Announced assistant coach Marcelo Neveleff will remain with the team through June 2, then join the Dominican Football Federation as its technical director and coach of the Under-23 team.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed M Alex Muyl to a multiyear contract.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Acquired M Benny Feilhaber from Colorado for D Abdul Rwatubyaye, a 2019 international roster slot, $50,000 in targeted allocation money (TAM), and a 2020 second-round MLS SuperDraft pick.

United Soccer League

NASHVILLE SC — Acquired MLS M Derrick Jones from the Philadelphia Union.

COLLEGE

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE — Named Eric SanInocencio associate commissioner for strategic digital media.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE — Named Tim Sweeney men’s basketball coach.

MICHIGAN STATE — Announced P Jake Hartbarger and WR Brandon Sowards were granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.

NYU — Named Elise Gibbs men’s & women’s assistant swimming coach.

SIENA — Named Greg Fahey director of men’s basketball operations.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.