Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

May 16, 2019 3:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson and 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario and LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Dawel Lugo from Toledo and LHP Gregory Soto from Erie (EL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Shed Long to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Scott Kingery to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Austin Pettibone.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured DB Jomon Dotson. Signed OL Tommy Doles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Jonah Williams and TE Drew Sample.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB L.J. Scott. Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Kirk Barron. Waived/injured G Isaac Asiata. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on injured reserve. Signed C Tony Adams, G Kyle Fuller and LB Nate Orchard.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Tolliver.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

COLLEGE

UNLV — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

YALE — Signed men’s basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 Government Contracting Industry...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.