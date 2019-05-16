Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson and 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario and LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Dawel Lugo from Toledo and LHP Gregory Soto from Erie (EL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Shed Long to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Scott Kingery to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Austin Pettibone.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured DB Jomon Dotson. Signed OL Tommy Doles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Jonah Williams and TE Drew Sample.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB L.J. Scott. Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Kirk Barron. Waived/injured G Isaac Asiata. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on injured reserve. Signed C Tony Adams, G Kyle Fuller and LB Nate Orchard.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Tolliver.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

COLLEGE

UNLV — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

YALE — Signed men’s basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.

