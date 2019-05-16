Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

May 16, 2019 10:32 pm
 
3 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Dylan Thompson to a minor league contract. Sent LHP Brian Johnson and 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario and LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Dawel Lugo from Toledo and LHP Gregory Soto from Erie (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (PCL).

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Rochester. Designated RHP Addison Reed for release or assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Shed Long to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero and OF Teoscar Hernández to Buffalo (IL). Assigned OF Socrates Brito outright to Buffalo. Recalled INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated C Victor Caratini from the 10-day IL.

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Ferguson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP J.T. Chargois and C Rocky Gale to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Scott Kingery to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL). Traded C Erik Kratz and cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Austin Pettibone.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Hansen.

BASKETBALL
Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Patrick Peterson six games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli. Signed G Chris Lindstrom.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured DB Jomon Dotson. Signed OL Tommy Doles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Jonah Williams and TE Drew Sample.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB L.J. Scott. Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Kirk Barron. Waived/injured G Isaac Asiata. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on injured reserve. Signed C Tony Adams, G Kyle Fuller and LB Nate Orchard.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Frank Herron. Signed LB Jamie Collins.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Robby Anderson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Damontre Moore. Signed DB Alex Brown to a three-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Tolliver.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Elle Kosciuk men’s volleyball coach.

UNLV — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

YALE — Signed men’s basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sky Soldiers under cover of darkness

Today in History

1862: Homestead Act becomes law

Get our daily newsletter.