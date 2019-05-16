Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Dylan Thompson to a minor league contract. Sent LHP Brian Johnson and 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario and LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Dawel Lugo from Toledo and LHP Gregory Soto from Erie (EL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Rochester. Designated RHP Addison Reed for release or assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Shed Long to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Tacoma.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero and OF Teoscar Hernández to Buffalo (IL). Assigned OF Socrates Brito outright to Buffalo. Recalled INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated C Victor Caratini from the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Ferguson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP J.T. Chargois and C Rocky Gale to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Scott Kingery to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL). Traded C Erik Kratz and cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

American Association

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Austin Pettibone.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Hansen.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Patrick Peterson six games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli. Signed G Chris Lindstrom.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured DB Jomon Dotson. Signed OL Tommy Doles.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Jonah Williams and TE Drew Sample.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB L.J. Scott. Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Kirk Barron. Waived/injured G Isaac Asiata. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on injured reserve. Signed C Tony Adams, G Kyle Fuller and LB Nate Orchard.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Frank Herron. Signed LB Jamie Collins.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Robby Anderson.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Damontre Moore. Signed DB Alex Brown to a three-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Tolliver.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.

COLLEGE

CLARKE — Named Elle Kosciuk men’s volleyball coach.

UNLV — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.

YALE — Signed men’s basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.

