Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Jimmy Yacabonis to Norfolk (IL). Reinstated LHP Richard Bleier from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed RHP Dylan Thompson to a minor league contract. Sent LHP Brian Johnson and 2B Brock Holt to Pawtucket (IL) for rehab assignments.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 3B Jeimer Candelario and LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled 2B Dawel Lugo from Toledo and LHP Gregory Soto from Erie (EL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 2B Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Trevor Hildenberger to Rochester (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Austin Adams from Rochester. Designated RHP Addison Reed for release or assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned 2B Shed Long to Tacoma (PCL). Recalled OF Mallex Smith from Tacoma.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Jose De Leon to Durham (IL) for a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero and OF Teoscar Hernández to Buffalo (IL). Assigned OF Socrates Brito outright to Buffalo. Recalled INF Richard Ureña from Buffalo.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated LHP Jesse Biddle for assignment. Recalled RHP Touki Toussaint from Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned C Taylor Davis to Iowa (PCL). Reinstated C Victor Caratini from the 10-day IL.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Caleb Ferguson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP J.T. Chargois and C Rocky Gale to Oklahoma City (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed C Manny Pina on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Jacob Nottingham from San Antonio (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Scott Kingery to Reading (EL) for a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Aramis Garcia to Sacramento (PCL). Traded C Erik Kratz and cash considerations to the Tampa Bay Rays for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHP Austin Pettibone.
ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Dustin Crenshaw.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Signed RHP Ryan Flores.
HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHP Kyle Hansen.
DALLAS WINGS — Traded C Liz Cambage to Las Vegas for G Moriah Jefferson, F Isabelle Harrison and 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Arizona CB Patrick Peterson six games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced the resignation of assistant general manager Scott Pioli. Signed G Chris Lindstrom.
CHICAGO BEARS — Waived/injured DB Jomon Dotson. Signed OL Tommy Doles.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Jonah Williams and TE Drew Sample.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived RB L.J. Scott. Signed RB D’Ernest Johnson.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived C Kirk Barron. Waived/injured G Isaac Asiata. Placed WR Ricardo Louis on injured reserve. Signed C Tony Adams, G Kyle Fuller and LB Nate Orchard.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Frank Herron. Signed LB Jamie Collins.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Robby Anderson.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DL Damontre Moore. Signed DB Alex Brown to a three-year contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with WR Jalen Tolliver.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed D Esa Lindell to a six-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Announced the resignation of vice president and assistant general manager Jim Schoenfeld.
CLARKE — Named Elle Kosciuk men’s volleyball coach.
UNLV — Announced graduate men’s basketball G Elijah Mitrou-Long is transferring from Texas and graduate F Vitaliy Shibel from Arizona State.
YALE — Signed men’s basketball coach James Jones to a contract extension through 2026.
