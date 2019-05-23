Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Pawtucket (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Returned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated LHP Clayton Richard from the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Buddy Boshers to a minor league contract.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Travis Shaw to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Luis Guillorme and LHP Ryan O’Rourke from Syracuse (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL).
SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed 1B Jose Ruiz.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB James Burgess. Signed DT Adolphus Washington.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named D.J. Smith coach and signed him to a three-year contract.
IOWA — Sophomore F Joe Wieskamp withdrew from the NBA draft.
OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Nicole Tyson women’s wrestling coach.
TEXAS — Approved a two-year contract extension for football coach Tom Herman.
TULANE — Promoted Alan Frey to associate head women’s basketball coach.
VANDERBILT — Named Ricardo Patton senior adviser to men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.
