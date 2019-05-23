Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Returned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (PCL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated LHP Clayton Richard from the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Buddy Boshers to a minor league contract.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Travis Shaw to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL. Recalled SS Luis Guillorme and LHP Ryan O’Rourke from Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis (PCL).

Atlantic League

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed 1B Jose Ruiz.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB James Burgess. Signed DT Adolphus Washington.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named D.J. Smith coach and signed him to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Sophomore F Joe Wieskamp withdrew from the NBA draft.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Nicole Tyson women’s wrestling coach.

TEXAS — Approved a two-year contract extension for football coach Tom Herman.

TULANE — Promoted Alan Frey to associate head women’s basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Ricardo Patton senior adviser to men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.