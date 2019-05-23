Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned OF Joey Rickard to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Tyler Thornburg on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Travis Lakins from Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Jake Newberry to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Luis Garcia to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released RHP Addison Reed.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nestor Cortes Jr. from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed 3B Yandy Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Willie Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Delino DeShields from Nashville (PCL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned RHP Jimmy Cordero to Buffalo (IL), then designated him for assignment. Reinstated LHP Clayton Richard from the 10-day IL. Signed LHP Buddy Boshers to a minor league contract. Claimed LHP Zac Rosscup off waivers from Seattle.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jimmie Sherfy to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Chad Sobotka to Gwinnett (IL) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RHP Riley Ferrell to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Travis Shaw to San Antonio (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Placed 2B Robinson Cano and Jeff McNeil on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Tim Peterson for assignment. Recalled SS Luis Guillorme and LHP Ryan O’Rourke from Syracuse (IL). Claimed OF Aaron Altherr off waivers from San Francisco.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to Lehigh Valley (IL). Recalled RHP Drew Anderson from Lehigh Valley.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHP Ryan Helsley to Menphis. Recalled OF Lane Thomas from Memphis.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Keith Weisenberg to a minor league contract.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jesus Balaguer. Signed INF Ramsey Romano.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Ian Kahaloa.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released OF Christian Hollie.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Traded C Luis Touron to Joliet (Frontier) for a player to be named.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Released 1B Josh Mazzola aznd RHP Kyle Halbohn. Signed 1B Viosergy Rosa.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND BLUE CRABS — Signed 1B Jose Ruiz.

BASKETBALL Women’s NBA

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived C Avery Warley-Talbert.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NFL — Suspended Cincinnati OL Alex Redmond four games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted Steve Sabo to director of player personnel, Anthony Robinson to director of college scouting, Michael Ross to Eastern regional scout, Richard Sanders to Southwest area scout and Peniel Jean to pro personnel scout.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Waived LB James Burgess. Signed DT Adolphus Washington.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Gunner Olszewski.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived OT Chidi Okeke. Signed OT Adam Bisnowaty.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed WR Jake Smith.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

MINNESOTA WILD — Named Mike Modano executive adviser to the owner and president.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with C Brock Nelson on a six-year contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Named D.J. Smith coach and signed him to a three-year contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed Ds Alika Keene and Hana Kerner and M Taylor Porter.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Crystal Thomas.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Sophomore F Joe Wieskamp withdrew from the NBA draft.

NORTH CAROLINA — Named Meghin Williams assistant to the athletic director and director of women’s basketball operations and Jessica Imhof director of women’s basketball scouting and video operations.

N.C. STATE — Signed women’s basketball coach Wes Moore to a six-year contract.

NOTRE DAME — Announced graduate women’s basketball G Marta Sniezek is transferring from Stanford.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Named Nicole Tyson women’s wrestling coach.

TEXAS — Approved a two-year contract extension for football coach Tom Herman. Promoted interim men’s tennis coach Bruce Berque to permanent status.

TULANE — Promoted Alan Frey to associate head women’s basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Ricardo Patton senior adviser to men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse.

