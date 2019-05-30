Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

May 30, 2019 6:58 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Shawaryn from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL).

Advertisement

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Ben Lively to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to Durham (IL). Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo from Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to New Orleans (PCL). Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Anthony Bender to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Adam Morgan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned 2B Jake Elmore outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dinelson Lamet to Lake Elsinore (Cal) and OF Jose Pirela to El Paso (PCL) for rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento. Signed RHP Adam Oller to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Jonny Venters to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Gianluca Pascucci assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Ryan Finley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Davis Koppenhaver on the reserve/retired list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB D.J. Killings.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Greg Skaggs director of athlete performance.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with G Nate Davis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived OT Jylan Ware.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Ina-Yoko Teutenberg women’s road sports director.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Named Gerard Nijkamp general manager.

D.C. UNITED — Announced the resignation of Loudon United (USL Championship) coach Richie Williams, to become assistant coach for New England. Named Ryan Martin coach of Loudon United.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Utah M Lo’eau LaBonta two games for conduct that was determined to be a major game misconduct.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Claire Emslie.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Mike Buddie athletic director.

IOWA STATE — Sophomore men’s basketball G Rasir Bolton is transferring from Penn State.

KANSAS — Sophomore Gs Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft. Grimes announced he will transfer.

NYU — Named David Muchnick assistant men’s basketball coach.

NORTH DAKOTA — Named Paul Sather men’s basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Senior men’s basketball F Eugene Omoruyi intends to transfer.

SIENA — Sophomore G Jalen Pickett withdrew from the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Signed football coach Bronco Mendenhall to a two-year contract extension.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.