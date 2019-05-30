Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Shawaryn from Pawtucket (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Ben Lively to Omaha (PCL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to Durham (IL). Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo from Durham.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to New Orleans (PCL). Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Anthony Bender to a minor league contract.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Adam Morgan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned 2B Jake Elmore outright to Indianapolis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dinelson Lamet to Lake Elsinore (Cal) and OF Jose Pirela to El Paso (PCL) for rehab assignments.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento. Signed RHP Adam Oller to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Jonny Venters to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Gianluca Pascucci assistant general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Ryan Finley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Davis Koppenhaver on the reserve/retired list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB D.J. Killings.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Greg Skaggs director of athlete performance.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with G Nate Davis.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived OT Jylan Ware.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USA CYCLING — Named Ina-Yoko Teutenberg women’s road sports director.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

CINCINNATI — Named Gerard Nijkamp general manager.

D.C. UNITED — Announced the resignation of Loudon United (USL Championship) coach Richie Williams, to become assistant coach for New England. Named Ryan Martin coach of Loudon United.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Suspended Utah M Lo’eau LaBonta two games for conduct that was determined to be a major game misconduct.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Claire Emslie.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Mike Buddie athletic director.

IOWA STATE — Sophomore men’s basketball G Rasir Bolton is transferring from Penn State.

KANSAS — Sophomore Gs Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft. Grimes announced he will transfer.

NYU — Named David Muchnick assistant men’s basketball coach.

NORTH DAKOTA — Named Paul Sather men’s basketball coach.

RUTGERS — Senior men’s basketball F Eugene Omoruyi intends to transfer.

SIENA — Sophomore G Jalen Pickett withdrew from the NBA draft.

VIRGINIA — Signed football coach Bronco Mendenhall to a two-year contract extension.

