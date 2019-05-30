Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Evan Phillips to Norfolk (IL). Sent DH Mark Trumbo to Bowie (EL) for a rehab assignment.
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Hector Velázquez on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Mike Shawaryn from Pawtucket (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Tyler Naquin to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned OF Victor Reyes to Toledo (IL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHP Ben Lively to Omaha (PCL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP JC Ramirez to Inland Empire (Cal) for a rehab assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned 3B Andrew Velazquez to Durham (IL). Recalled 3B Christian Arroyo from Durham.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned RHP Lucas Sims to Louisville (IL).
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Elieser Hernandez to New Orleans (PCL). Assigned OF Isaac Galloway outright to New Orleans. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Anthony Bender to a minor league contract.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LHP Adam Morgan on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. Recalled RHP Yacksel Rios from Lehigh Valley (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned 2B Jake Elmore outright to Indianapolis (IL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Dinelson Lamet to Lake Elsinore (Cal) and OF Jose Pirela to El Paso (PCL) for rehab assignments.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Sacramento. Signed RHP Adam Oller to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Signed LHP Jonny Venters to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Gianluca Pascucci assistant general manager.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed QB Ryan Finley.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Davis Koppenhaver on the reserve/retired list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed CB Troy Hill to a two-year contract extension.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB D.J. Killings.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Named Greg Skaggs director of athlete performance.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with G Nate Davis.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Waived OT Jylan Ware.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NHL — Announced St. Louis Blues F Oskar Sundqvist has been suspended for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final for delivering an elbow to the head of Boston Bruins D Matt Grzelcyk.
USA CYCLING — Named Ina-Yoko Teutenberg women’s road sports director.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
CINCINNATI — Named Gerard Nijkamp general manager.
D.C. UNITED — Announced the resignation of Loudon United (USL Championship) coach Richie Williams, to become assistant coach for New England. Named Ryan Martin coach of Loudon United.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Suspended Utah M Lo’eau LaBonta two games for conduct that was determined to be a major game misconduct.
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Claire Emslie.
ARMY — Named Mike Buddie athletic director.
CLARKE — Named Ryan Barnes men’s lacrosse coach.
IOWA STATE — Sophomore men’s basketball G Rasir Bolton is transferring from Penn State.
KANSAS — Sophomore Gs Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes withdrew from the NBA draft. Grimes announced he will transfer.
NYU — Named David Muchnick assistant men’s basketball coach.
NORTH DAKOTA — Named Paul Sather men’s basketball coach.
RUTGERS — Senior men’s basketball F Eugene Omoruyi intends to transfer.
SIENA — Sophomore G Jalen Pickett withdrew from the NBA draft.
VIRGINIA — Signed football coach Bronco Mendenhall to a two-year contract extension.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.