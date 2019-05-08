Listen Live Sports

Tigers 10, Angels 3

May 8, 2019 10:13 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Fletcher 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .306
Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Ohtani dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Simmons ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .295
Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Goodwin lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Lucroy c 4 1 2 2 0 1 .276
Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .214
Cozart 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .125
Totals 35 3 7 3 1 9
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Candelario 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .211
Castellanos rf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .276
Cabrera 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .302
Castro 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Goodrum lf 4 2 1 0 0 0 .226
Rodriguez 2b-1b 4 1 3 4 0 0 .340
Hicks c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .300
Dixon dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .286
Beckham ss 2 1 1 0 2 0 .261
Jones cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .162
Totals 34 10 10 9 3 8
Los Angeles 100 000 101— 3 7 1
Detroit 202 040 02x—10 10 1

E_Cozart (2), Rodriguez (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Fletcher (5), Lucroy (3), Rodriguez (7), Hicks (6). 3B_Rodriguez (2), Beckham (1). HR_Fletcher (3), off Boyd; Lucroy (5), off Stumpf; Jones (2), off Allen. RBIs_Fletcher (13), Lucroy 2 (16), Rodriguez 4 (12), Hicks 2 (6), Dixon (8), Jones 2 (4). SF_Hicks.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher 2, Ohtani 2, Pujols); Detroit 3 (Candelario, Hicks, Dixon). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Detroit 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Pujols.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Skaggs, L, 3-3 4 2-3 8 8 7 2 4 88 4.70
Ramirez 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 22 2.70
Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.57
Allen 1 2 2 2 0 1 23 7.20
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 4-2 6 3 1 1 0 6 93 2.86
Stumpf 1 1 1 1 0 0 14 4.15
Jimenez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 4.40
Garrett 1 3 1 1 1 1 27 4.76

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1. HBP_Skaggs (Castellanos), Boyd (Ohtani).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.

T_2:53. A_13,224 (41,297).

