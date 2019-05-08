Tigers 10, Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Simmons ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Goodwin lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.276
|Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Cozart 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|1
|9
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.211
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.302
|Castro 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Goodrum lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Rodriguez 2b-1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.340
|Hicks c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.300
|Dixon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.286
|Beckham ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.261
|Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.162
|Totals
|34
|10
|10
|9
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|100
|000
|101—
|3
|7
|1
|Detroit
|202
|040
|02x—10
|10
|1
E_Cozart (2), Rodriguez (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Detroit 5. 2B_Fletcher (5), Lucroy (3), Rodriguez (7), Hicks (6). 3B_Rodriguez (2), Beckham (1). HR_Fletcher (3), off Boyd; Lucroy (5), off Stumpf; Jones (2), off Allen. RBIs_Fletcher (13), Lucroy 2 (16), Rodriguez 4 (12), Hicks 2 (6), Dixon (8), Jones 2 (4). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Fletcher 2, Ohtani 2, Pujols); Detroit 3 (Candelario, Hicks, Dixon). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 8; Detroit 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Pujols.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skaggs, L, 3-3
|4
|2-3
|8
|8
|7
|2
|4
|88
|4.70
|Ramirez
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.70
|Garcia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|Allen
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|7.20
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 4-2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|93
|2.86
|Stumpf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.15
|Jimenez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.40
|Garrett
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|4.76
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-1. HBP_Skaggs (Castellanos), Boyd (Ohtani).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alan Porter; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Stu Scheurwater.
T_2:53. A_13,224 (41,297).
