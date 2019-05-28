Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tigers 3, Orioles 0

May 28, 2019 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Detroit Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum 2b 5 1 1 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0
C.Stwrt lf 4 1 2 0 Villar 2b-ss 3 0 2 0
Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 1 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0
Dixon dh 4 0 1 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0
Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Stwrt rf 4 0 3 0
G.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0
Greiner c 4 1 1 0 Smth Jr ph-lf 2 0 0 0
J.Jones cf 3 0 2 1 S.Wlkrs lf-cf 4 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0
R.Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 0 6 0
Detroit 110 010 000—3
Baltimore 000 000 000—0

E_Severino (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_C.Stewart 2 (10), Dixon (6), J.Jones 2 (6). HR_Goodrum (4). SB_D.Stewart (1). CS_Villar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Boyd W,5-4 6 6 0 0 1 8
Farmer H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Stumpf H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Jimenez H,11 1 0 0 0 1 2
Greene S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
Bundy L,2-6 7 7 3 3 0 8
Castro 2 1 0 0 2 1

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Jimenez (Nunez). WP_Boyd, Castro.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

T_3:00. A_8,106 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 2019 Intelligence Analytics Summit
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|31 A Market at the Crossroads
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier releases unmanned drone at Fort Drum

Today in History

2005: Mark Felt revealed to be Deep Throat

Get our daily newsletter.