Tigers 3, Orioles 0

|Detroit
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|C.Stwrt lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|R.Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sverino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Stwrt rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|G.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Smth Jr ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|S.Wlkrs lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|Detroit
|110
|010
|000—3
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Severino (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_C.Stewart 2 (10), Dixon (6), J.Jones 2 (6). HR_Goodrum (4). SB_D.Stewart (1). CS_Villar (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Boyd W,5-4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Farmer H,6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Stumpf H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jimenez H,11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Greene S,17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|Bundy L,2-6
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
HBP_by Jimenez (Nunez). WP_Boyd, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:00. A_8,106 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.