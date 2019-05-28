Tigers 3, Orioles 0

Detroit Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Goodrum 2b 5 1 1 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 C.Stwrt lf 4 1 2 0 Villar 2b-ss 3 0 2 0 Cstllns rf 4 0 0 0 Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 4 0 1 1 R.Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 Dixon dh 4 0 1 0 Sverino c 3 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 0 0 0 D.Stwrt rf 4 0 3 0 G.Bckhm ss 4 0 0 0 Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 Greiner c 4 1 1 0 Smth Jr ph-lf 2 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 2 1 S.Wlkrs lf-cf 4 0 0 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 2 0 0 0 R.Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 0 6 0

Detroit 110 010 000—3 Baltimore 000 000 000—0

E_Severino (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_C.Stewart 2 (10), Dixon (6), J.Jones 2 (6). HR_Goodrum (4). SB_D.Stewart (1). CS_Villar (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Boyd W,5-4 6 6 0 0 1 8 Farmer H,6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Stumpf H,4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Jimenez H,11 1 0 0 0 1 2 Greene S,17-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 Baltimore Bundy L,2-6 7 7 3 3 0 8 Castro 2 1 0 0 2 1

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

HBP_by Jimenez (Nunez). WP_Boyd, Castro.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:00. A_8,106 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.