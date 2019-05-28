Listen Live Sports

Tigers 3, Orioles 0

May 28, 2019 10:27 pm
 
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Goodrum 2b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .207
C.Stewart lf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .216
Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .294
Dixon dh 4 0 1 0 0 3 .309
Candelario 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .188
Beckham ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .235
Greiner c 4 1 1 0 0 2 .184
Jones cf 3 0 2 1 1 1 .214
Totals 35 3 8 3 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Alberto 3b-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .301
Villar 2b-ss 3 0 2 0 1 0 .262
Mancini 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300
Nunez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Severino c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
D.Stewart rf 4 0 3 0 0 1 .750
Broxton cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .194
a-Smith Jr. ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Wilkerson lf-cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Martin ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170
b-Ruiz ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 13
Detroit 110 010 000—3 8 0
Baltimore 000 000 000—0 6 1

a-struck out for Broxton in the 7th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.

E_Severino (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_C.Stewart 2 (10), Dixon (6), Jones 2 (6). HR_Goodrum (4), off Bundy. RBIs_Goodrum (14), Cabrera (22), Jones (14). SB_D.Stewart (1). CS_Villar (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum 3, Greiner); Baltimore 4 (Nunez, Severino, Broxton, Ruiz). RISP_Detroit 1 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Mancini.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, W, 5-4 6 6 0 0 1 8 96 2.85
Farmer, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 4.57
Stumpf, H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.70
Jimenez, H, 11 1 0 0 0 1 2 31 3.86
Greene, S, 17-18 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 1.17
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 2-6 7 7 3 3 0 8 89 4.58
Castro 2 1 0 0 2 1 42 6.84

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Stumpf 2-0. HBP_Jimenez (Nunez). WP_Boyd, Castro.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:00. A_8,106 (45,971).

