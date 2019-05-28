Tigers 3, Orioles 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Goodrum 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|C.Stewart lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Dixon dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.309
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.188
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Greiner c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.184
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.214
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Villar 2b-ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Nunez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Severino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|D.Stewart rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.750
|Broxton cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|a-Smith Jr. ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Wilkerson lf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Martin ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|b-Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|13
|Detroit
|110
|010
|000—3
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
a-struck out for Broxton in the 7th. b-popped out for Martin in the 7th.
E_Severino (3). LOB_Detroit 7, Baltimore 8. 2B_C.Stewart 2 (10), Dixon (6), Jones 2 (6). HR_Goodrum (4), off Bundy. RBIs_Goodrum (14), Cabrera (22), Jones (14). SB_D.Stewart (1). CS_Villar (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Goodrum 3, Greiner); Baltimore 4 (Nunez, Severino, Broxton, Ruiz). RISP_Detroit 1 for 11; Baltimore 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Mancini.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, W, 5-4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|1
|8
|96
|2.85
|Farmer, H, 6
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.57
|Stumpf, H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.70
|Jimenez, H, 11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|3.86
|Greene, S, 17-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|1.17
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 2-6
|7
|7
|3
|3
|0
|8
|89
|4.58
|Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|42
|6.84
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Farmer 2-0, Stumpf 2-0. HBP_Jimenez (Nunez). WP_Boyd, Castro.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:00. A_8,106 (45,971).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.