Tigers 4, Royals 3

|Kansas City
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cndlrio 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mondesi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|4
|0
|3
|1
|H.Dzier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dixon pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|Goodrum lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gterrez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdri 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Owings ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bckhm 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|O’Hearn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Greiner c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mldnado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|Totals
|31
|4
|8
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|001—3
|Detroit
|301
|000
|00x—4
DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Hearn (4), Ro.Rodriguez (5). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Soler (8). CS_B.Hamilton (4). SF_Soler (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Lopez L,0-3
|7
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|Peralta
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Boyd W,3-2
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Jimenez H,7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Greene S,13-13
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
HBP_by Boyd (Gordon), by Lopez (Beckham). WP_Lopez.
Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:33. A_14,020 (41,297).
