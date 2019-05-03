Tigers 4, Royals 3

Kansas City Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 4 0 0 0 Cndlrio 3b 3 1 0 0 Mondesi dh 4 0 0 0 Cstllns rf 3 2 1 0 A.Grdon lf 3 1 1 0 Mi.Cbrr dh 4 0 3 1 H.Dzier 1b 4 1 1 0 Dixon pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 1 3 2 Goodrum lf 4 0 0 0 Gterrez 3b 4 0 1 1 Ro.Rdri 1b 4 1 2 2 Owings ss 3 0 0 0 G.Bckhm 2b 3 0 2 0 O’Hearn ph 1 0 1 0 Greiner c 4 0 0 0 Mldnado c 4 0 0 0 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 B.Hmltn cf 2 0 0 0 J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 31 4 8 3

Kansas City 000 200 001—3 Detroit 301 000 00x—4

DP_Kansas City 1. LOB_Kansas City 5, Detroit 6. 2B_O’Hearn (4), Ro.Rodriguez (5). 3B_Gutierrez (1). HR_Soler (8). CS_B.Hamilton (4). SF_Soler (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Lopez L,0-3 7 5 4 4 2 6 Peralta 1 3 0 0 0 1 Detroit Boyd W,3-2 7 5 2 2 1 9 Jimenez H,7 1 0 0 0 0 2 Greene S,13-13 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by Boyd (Gordon), by Lopez (Beckham). WP_Lopez.

Umpires_Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Marvin Hudson.

Advertisement

T_2:33. A_14,020 (41,297).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.